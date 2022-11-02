Maharashtra: State govt employee found murdered at home in Nashik; autopsy reveals he was strangulated. | Representative pic

Nashik: A 38-year-old government employee has been found murdered at home in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Vasantrao Waykande, the deceased, worked with the state Water Resources Department and lived with his wife and two children in a government colony on Dindori Road, said an official.

Read Also UP: Missing student found dead in mysterious circumstances near school

The man was alone as his home

He was alone at home for the last few days as his wife had gone to her parents' house with their children to celebrate Diwali.

When she returned on Tuesday night, she found him lying dead, the official said.

Autopsy revealed that Waykande had been strangulated.

A case of murder has been registered with Panchavati police and further probe is on, the police official said.