Maharashtra State Govt Approves Disbursement ₹24 Crore For Cyber Security Project

Maharashtra State Govt Approves ₹24 Crore For Cyber Security Project | Representative pic

The state government has approved the disbursement of Rs 24.53 crore to the system integrators for hardware procurement and mobilisation of the cyber security project in Maharashtra. The project's major components are setting up a command and control centre, technology-assisted investigation, centre of excellence, cloud-based data centre and a security operation centre.

According to the police, cyber crime has emerged as the largest organised crime in the world. Since the instances of cheating through cyber-crime have increased, the government has initiated a cyber security project to tackle the cyber-crime issues. The project will be implemented under the supervision and guidance of the high-level empowered committee of the home department.

The project will be implemented through the special inspector general of police (cyber). An officer said that under this project, a command and control centre would be set up wherein citizens can contact to lodge complaints through a portal, mobile app and 24/7 call centre. Grievances will be resolved using the workflow management module of the portal.

“The investigation will be conducted with the help of forensic tools and advanced technology. Authorities will provide technical information and assist in investigations to get to the root of the crime and solve it. International-level training and capacity building programmes for officers will be included. Computer emergency response team-Maharashtra (CERT-MH) will provide services like cyber security audit monitoring, rapid cyber security response and recovery services focusing on critical systems,” said a police officer.

The official added that all information accumulated under the project will be hosted on the government community cloud (GCC) and the project will be continuously monitored by the team so that in case of any cyber attack, timely response and effective measures can be taken.

“To make the project functional, two private companies having expertise in computer technology and consultancy services were appointed as system integrators and the government has now approved the disbursement for hardware procurement and mobilisation of the project,” the officer said.

Major components of project

Command and control center

Technology-assisted investigation

Center of excellence

Cloud-based data center

Security operation center