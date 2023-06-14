Maharashtra: State Excise Department Recorded 25% Year-on-Year Revenue Growth, Says Minister Desai

Minister Shambhuraj Desai |

The state excise department has registered a 25% year-on-year increase in revenue, minister Shambhuraj Desai has said.

"Ours is the third largest revenue-gathering department of the state. The revenue last year was ₹17,228 crore which has gone up to ₹21,550 in 2022-23," the minister said.

While underlining the fact that the number of excise-related crimes has gone up in the state, the minister said that in all 51,800 cases were registered wherein goods worth ₹165.60 crore were seized. The minister also said that the percentage of successful investigation in cases of raids on Dhabas too has gone up to 10 percent.

While talking about empowering the department, the minister said that the number of excise checkposts, to prevent smuggling of liquor from other states, will now be increased from 12 to 25, while the number of flying squads will be increased to 57 from 47, and 81 new modern vehicles too will be made available to the department.

The department is also updating itself for providing online services, the minister said, adding that of the total 52 services, 32 have already gone online while work on taking the remaining 14 to online platforms is ongoing.

