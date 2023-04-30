Thane division excise wing mops up ₹407 crore revenue by renewals of liquor licences

Representational image | FP

Cash registers are ringing for the state excise department as the Thane division has collected ₹407.50 crore through annual renewals of licenses from retail liquor vending establishments for the current fiscal (2023-24).

As per statistics sourced out from the Thane excise division, there are around 7,500 retail liquor vending establishments within its jurisdiction including- Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane Palghar and Raigad. As of date, the Thane division has mopped up ₹407.50 crore from 7,246 establishments including- 701 country liquor shops (CL-III), 611 foreign liquor shops (FL-II), 1,814 beer shops (FlBR-II), 4057 permit rooms (FL-III), 45 beer shops (form E) and 18 wine bars (form-E2), that fall under its jurisdiction.

Non-renewal of licenses in due time has resulted in short recovery of fees to tune of ₹15 crore, however the collection may have witnessed a marginal increase following delayed renewals and payment of license fees in the government treasury after the stipulated deadline of 1, April, said a senior excise officer. This apart from revenue generation towards late fees, transfers and shifting charges.

After an average hike of 15 percent in license fees announced by the state government in accordance to rules of the Maharashtra Potable Liquor (Periodicity and Fees for Grant, Renewal or Continuance of License) Rules, 1996, a fresh gazette notification was recently released reducing these license fees by five percent. The license fees for liquor retailers are based on the population of the city, village or town that they operate in.