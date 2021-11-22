Maharashtra State Election Commission launches 'Mahavoter Chatbot' to answer voter registration queries

The Maharashtra State Election Commission and Gupshup Institute have made available the facility of voter registration and answers to all the related queries through 'Mahavoter Chatbot' at the click of a button. It was inaugurated at the hands of State Election Commissioner UPS Madan.

"Mahavoter is a novel concept using bot technology for election awareness, wherein the State Election Commission is pioneer to implement the idea in 2017 elections. It had all the information about the voters and about polling. Now SEC is coming with Mahavoter 2, an expanded version which covers, the voter registration process, especially keeping in view the Special Summary Revision which is being implemented by the Election Commission of India till November 30, 2021. Now the bot will answer all kinds of information/questions related to voter registration.

Clicking on the link http://bit.ly/mahavoter of Mahavoter Chatbot will provide Marathi and English language options, said Madan.

SEC in a statement said all the doubts will be answered easily and simply through frequently asked questions (FAQ) for finding name in the Electoral Roll, registering name in the Electoral Roll, documents required for it, technical information, correction of names or addresses, omission of names.

A direct link will be available to search for your name in the voter list, to register a new name or to correct it.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 06:35 PM IST