Maharashtra state election commission defers local body polls on all seats that were reserved for OBC

Maharashtra state election commission has deferred the local body polls on all the seats that were reserved for OBC.

This comes a day after the Supreme Court stayed till further orders the local body election in the state on seats where there is reservation of up to 27 per cent for the OBCs.

The apex court made clear that the election process for the other seats would continue.

The top court on Monday passed the order while hearing two pleas, including the one assailing the provisions inserted/amended through an ordinance permitting reservation for the category of backward class of citizens up to 27 per cent uniformly throughout Maharashtra in the local bodies concerned.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 02:43 PM IST