Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank Scam: NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank money laundering case. Rohit Pawar has been summoned by the ED on January 24.

The ED recently conducted searches at premises associated with Baramati Agro, a company owned by Rohit Pawar.

The ED has found several irregularities in the sale of Kannada Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana (SSK). The money laundering investigation into Pawar's firm, Baramati Agro, is related to charges of "diversion" of cash and the deposit of earnest payments by a company that bid on the purchase of an ailing Maharashtra-based cooperative sugar factory SSK. The factory was taken over by Baramati Agro at ₹50 crores, which is significantly undervalued, and is suspected to be the result of a manipulated auction under the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

What is Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam?

The MSCB scam case relates to loans given to sugar factories allegedly without following the procedure by officials of the MSCB, even after they turned into Non-Performing Assets, and their subsequent sale to kin below market value.