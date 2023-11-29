Maharashtra: BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Hits Back At NCP MLA Rohit Pawar Over Maratha Reservation; Targets Party Supremo Sharad Pawar

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar | File

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar criticised NCP MLA Rohit Pawar for his allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Rohit Pawar made the comments against Fadnavis while on his Maharashtra tour and alleged that the deputy chief minister was responsible the current political turmoil in the state. Countering Rohit Pawar's statement, Padalkar held NCP chief Sharad Pawar responsible for the withdrawal of the Maratha reservation. The back and forth happened on social media amid the ongoing Maratha agitation for reservation.

Attributing to the current agitation by the Maratha community, Rohit Pawar said, “Maratha empire was ruined by one Anaji Pant in the past. The modern Anaji Pant is ruining Maharashtra Dharma.” Pawar started Yuva Sangharsh Yatra from earlier this month and going to different districts.

'Your grandfather withdrew reservations'

In a strong reply, Padalkar said, “Different communities formed the Maratha empire. But people like Suryaji Pisal and Ganoji Shirke ruined it.” He pointed out that Fadnavis had given reservations to the poor in the Maratha community. “However, your grandfather Sharad Pawar withdrew it,” Padalkar said.

Furtheremore, Dhangar leader Gopichand Padalkar has demanding his community's inclusion into Scheduled Tribes. The community has been protesting across the state. They had also given a deadline to the government to take a decision regarding the same. The community is now protesting in different districts to intensify the demand for inclusion in the ST community.