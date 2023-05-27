Maharashtra: State Congress meet to discuss Lok Sabha poll strategy on June 2

Nana Patole | PTI

The Maharashtra Congress has begun preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. In the first leg of the preparations, constituency-wise meetings will be held from June 2, MPCC chief Nana Patole said.

“We have invited all the prominent party leaders along with all the district heads to the state headquarters on June 2. All of us will sit together and will decide on strategy for the ensuing elections. We shall then have constituency-wise meetings where each constituency will be pondered over from various angles and strategy to win the constituency will be decided,” Patole said.

'Modi govt selling off nation's wealth'

“For the last nine years, the BJP government at Centre is constantly pushing India towards chaos. After Independence, Congress developed India into a world power, but the Modi government is only selling off all the wealth of the nation,” Patole said, adding that the BJP is only dividing people along communal and caste lines for their political gains.

The meeting on June 2 and 3 will be attended by CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, former CMs Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, MPCC working president Arif Naseem Khan, Basavraj Patil, Chandrakant Handore, MLAs Praniti Shinde, Kunal Patil, all the former Congress ministers in MVA government, legislative council leader Satej Patil, members of election coordination committee, prominent leaders from all the parliamentary constituencies, district leaders, present and past MPs, MLAs, candidates in 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and leaders of affiliate organisations and cells of the party, Patole said.

'Haath Se Haath jodo'

Meanwhile, at the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ campaign of the party in Dombivali on Friday evening, MPCC chief Patole along with local party workers reached about two hours late. Party’s Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Kumar Ketkar, who was present at the occasion, told the party leaders that they should learn to keep time or else BJP will win 2024 elections.

Ketkar added, “We should not miss the time in 2024. We will have to keep time if we have to win the 2024 election. All those who had vouched to be with the party for their whole life have all left the Congress. We haven’t done that. The ED, CBI didn’t come to our homes because we haven’t done anything wrong.”

