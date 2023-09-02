Maharashtra State Chief Officers Association Announces Urban Literary Writing Competition 2023; Check Last Date For Entry & Other Details

Urban Literary Writing Competition-2023 will be conducted on behalf of Maharashtra State Chief Officers Association (Maharashtra Urban Administrative Service Officers Association) to promote literary writing and inculcate reading culture among officers and employees working in urban areas of Maharashtra. | Representational image

The Municipal Council Administration director and commissioner Manoj Ranade has appealed those who want to participate in this competition to send their articles, stories and poems before 20 September 2023.

Manoj Ranade said, "As urbanization is progressing rapidly, there is a large-scale migration from rural areas to cities. Literary heritage of the urban areas with about 55% of the population should also be enriched, with a view to encourage art, culture and literature in the urban areas and in the background of the All India Literary Conference, to give scope to the literary talent among the officers and employees working in the Nagar Panchayats, Municipal Corporations, Maharashtra.

Civic Literary Writing Competition-2023 is organized by the State Chief Officers Association. Along with this, municipalities also have been appealed to participate spontaneously in the upcoming 97th All India Marathi Literature Conference scheduled at Amalner."

Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats and Municipal Corporations of Maharashtra will participate in Granth Dindi on the day before the convention. A workshop for such municipalities will also be organized on the day before the Sahitya Sammelan. Municipal libraries which have held the Silver Festival, Golden Festival and Amrit Festival will display their information in the exhibition on the day of the Literary Conference.