Maharashtra: STA Comes Under Scrutiny For Not Holding A Single Meeting In Last One Year

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

In a concerning development, the State Transport Authority (STA) of Maharashtra has come under scrutiny for not holding a single meeting in the past one year, despite the requirement of at least two meetings annually as per Section 60 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rule 1989.

Transporters and officials have expressed disappointment in the department's performance, particularly under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Some critical issues have been left unresolved, including the issuance of interstate permits for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, reciprocal agreements, and decisions regarding transport-related matters.

Last meeting of the STA was conducted on July 25, 2022

The last meeting of the STA was conducted on July 25, 2022, when IAS officer Ashish Kumar, the former transport secretary of the state, chaired it. However, Parag Jain Nainutiya, who succeeded Kumar as the transport secretary in November 2022, has not convened a single STA meeting since taking office.

"Various matters are pending due to the absence of meetings, such as the issuance and renewal of rent-a-motorcycle and rent-a-cab licenses, permits for interstate routes, and decisions related to the 'All India Tourist Vehicles (Authorisation and Permits) Rules 2021," said an official.

STA is responsible for ensuring coordination among RTAs

Furthermore, the STA is responsible for ensuring coordination among regional transport authorities (RTAs) and intervening when they make contradictory decisions. The failure to hold meetings has hindered this crucial aspect of their role.

According to sources, STA also issues post-facto approval for color schemes of transport undertakings, including the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), and Thane Municipal Transport (TMT).

Critics argue that the additional transport commissioner, who acts as the secretary of the STA, should have been proactive in convening meetings. While attempts have been made to explain the lack of meetings, the situation raises questions about accountability and effective governance in the transport authority.

"The absence of essential meetings has left numerous transport-related issues in limbo, affecting public transport and raising concerns among stakeholders. It remains to be seen how the STA will address these issues and resume its crucial role in coordinating and regulating transport matters in Maharashtra," said a transport expert.

