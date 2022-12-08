Maharashtra: ST bus catches fire after accident near Nashik; at least 2 dead, many injured

The ST bus caught fire after accident, efforts to rescue passengers are on | Twitter

A major accident occured on Nashik-Sinnar highway wherein two buses and other vehicles rammed into each other near Shinde-False toll plaza. According to reports in local media two to three people have lost their lives.

In the accident, a bus crushed three to four bikers and caught fire on the spot, a report in Maharashtra Times read. According to the report, the accident happened 20-km away from the city.

According to the report, two ST buses, a our-wheeler and three to four two-wheelers were involved in an accident. The report further added that efforts are being made to rescue the passengers stuck in the bus.

Visuals of the blazing bus have gone viral on social media which show smoke engulfing the vehicle as the fire continually flares up and has charred the bus.

Reportedly, the relief work is underway and the civic administration is providing healthcare to the injured persons. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

The situation has created a lot of chaos among the people and reportedly, the traffic on the street has been suspended temporarily due to the accident and people have reportedly gathered near the accident site in large numbers.

