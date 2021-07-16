Maharashtra SSC Result 2021: Students will be able to check results soon, says Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Even after five hours since the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results for Class 10 students, the state board's official websites are still down.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has said that the students will soon be able to check their results. Due to the sudden increase in the number of visitors, the website crashed and the students could not see their results, she said. Gaikwad added that she has ordered to rectify the error and also to investigate the reason behind the technical glitch.

Besides, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has recorded its highest ever passing percentage of 99.95 per cent.

"This year, the evaluation was done based on the internal assessment scores, which schools sent to the board. While a total of 15,75,806 fresh students had registered, the board received marks of 15,75,752 students, of which 15,74,994 have passed. The passing percentage is at 99.95 per cent, which is 4.65 per cent more than last year," board chairman Dinkar Patil said.

At least 82,802 students, who repeated the class, registered for the evaluation this year, and of these 74,618 students have passed, which is 90.25 per cent, the official said, adding that 957 students have scored 100 per cent marks in the evaluation.

According to the board, out of the nine divisions in the state, Konkan division recorded 100 per cent passing percentage, while Nagpur registered the lowest passing percentage at 99.84 per cent.

The passing percentage among girls was 99.96 per cent, while 99.94 per cent of boys and 97.84 per cent differently-abled students passed the evaluation.

(With PTI inputs)