Maharashtra: Six killed in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana | PTI

On Sunday morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a car accident claimed the lives of six people, according to a police official.

According to Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad, the accident happened at 8 am near Shivni Pisa village when the automobile carrying 13 people was travelling from Aurangabad to Shegaon.

Driver lost control of vehicle

"The driver of the car lost control, after which the vehicle hit a road barrier and overturned. Six of the car's occupants, comprising a man, four women and a girl, have died. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad for treatment," the SP said.

Earlier, some officials had cited a tyre burst as the prima facie cause of the accident, though they had added more details were awaited from the site.

(With PTI inputs)