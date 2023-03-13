e-Paper Get App
According to Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad, the accident happened at 8 am near Shivni Pisa village when the automobile carrying 13 people was travelling from Aurangabad to Shegaon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: Six killed in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana | PTI

On Sunday morning on the Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, a car accident claimed the lives of six people, according to a police official.

Driver lost control of vehicle

"The driver of the car lost control, after which the vehicle hit a road barrier and overturned. Six of the car's occupants, comprising a man, four women and a girl, have died. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad for treatment," the SP said.

Earlier, some officials had cited a tyre burst as the prima facie cause of the accident, though they had added more details were awaited from the site.

(With PTI inputs)

