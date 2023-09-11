 Maharashtra: Situation Tense In Satara After 1 Killed, 8 Injured In Cash Between Two Communities Over ‘Objectionable’’ Social Media Post
PTIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Pune: One person was killed and seven to eight others suffered injuries when members of two communities clashed at a village in Maharashtra's Satara district following an "objectionable" post on social media, police said on Monday.

The incident, which took place at Pusesawali village in Khatao tehsil on Sunday night, led to tension between the two communities, prompting the police administration to suspend Internet services in the district as a precautionary measure, they said.

House damaged; several detained

Some houses were also damaged in the incident, as per a senior district administration official. The police said they have detained some persons.

One person was killed and seven to eight others were injured in the incident, a senior police official from Satara said without elaborating.

"An objectionable post by some youth from a community triggered tension between two communities, leading to communal clashes and disturbance in law and order," another police official said. 

The police promptly responded, and the situation is now under control, he stated.

Internet suspended in the area

"As a precautionary measure, we have suspended Internet services in the district and we urge the public not to fall prey to any rumours," the official said.

Security has been stepped in the area and some individuals have been detained, the police added. 

(With inputs from PTI) 

