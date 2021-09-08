Maharashtra: Sick woman dies on way to hospital after landslide causes road blockade in Nandurbar

Road blockade due to a landslide following incessant rains claimed the life of an ailing woman while her husband was carrying her on his shoulders to a hospital in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district, police said on Wednesday.

In an attempt to save the life of his wife, who was in her 50s, the man held her on his shoulders while walking barefoot for some distance to reach a state-run hospital in the district, located about 450 from from the state capital Mumbai.

But, the woman, identified as Shildibai Padvi, died mid-way on her husband's shoulders as he could not reach the hospital in time, a senior police official said.

Padvi, a resident of Chandsaili village in Dhadgaon area of Nandurbar, was unwell since the last few days. On Wednesday morning, she complained of stomachache following which her husband decided to take her to a nearby state-run hospital in the city.

However, the road connecting the city was blocked due to a landslide at the Chandsaili Ghat following heavy rains recently, and Padvi's husband had no other way or mode of transport to reach the medical facility, the official said.

In a desperate attempt to save his wife's life, the man held her on his shoulders and started walking barefoot. But, he could barely walk some distance before Padvi died, the official said.

After getting information about the incident, officials from the district administration, local police and a disaster management team rushed to the spot and started removing the landslide debris from the road, he said.

One side of the road was opened by afternoon, the official said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:14 PM IST