A violent clash broke out in broad daylight in Maharashtra's Sangola taluka. | X/Nextminute

A violent clash reportedly broke out between two groups in broad daylight in Sangola taluka of Maharashtra's Solapur district. The dispute escalated after a sugarcane-laden tractor allegedly failed to give way on the road. It soon turned into an armed brawl, leaving several people seriously injured. A video of the incident surfaced on social media.

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Five Seriously Injured, Two Reportedly Critical

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, an argument over the tractor allegedly not giving way quickly turned violent, with members of both groups attacking each other using swords, sickles and other weapons.

Around five people sustained serious injuries in the clash, with two reportedly in critical condition. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Video Of Daylight Clash Surfaces On Social Media

In the purported viral video, members of both groups could be seen physically assaulting one another on a public road in full view of passers-by.

The footage showed the dispute escalating into a violent confrontation, raising concerns over public safety and incidents of road rage.

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