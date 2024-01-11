 Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Internal Strife Over Party's Failure To Submit Amended 2018 Constitution To Election Commission Of India
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Internal Strife Over Party's Failure To Submit Amended 2018 Constitution To Election Commission Of India

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Internal Strife Over Party's Failure To Submit Amended 2018 Constitution To Election Commission Of India

The party is also in discussions with senior lawyers to finalise its appeal to the Supreme Court against Narwekar's order.

Raja ManeUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the media after the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker ruled the Shinde faction of the real Shiv Sena, in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. | ANI

There is a fierce internal struggle within the Shiv Sena (UBT) regarding the leaders' failure to provide a copy of the party's amended 2018 Constitution to the Election Commission of India (ECI). During Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar's hearing of the disqualification application filed by Shiv Sena (UBT), he requested a copy of the Sena Constitution. However, what he received was a copy of the 1999 Constitution, available on the ECI website. Based on this, he declared Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the authentic Shiv Sena.

What do the 1999 Constitution and 2018 amended Constitution say?

While the 1999 Constitution stipulated that the party chief would make major decisions in consultation with the national executive, the 2018 amended Constitution stated that the party chief's will was the will of the party. However, this amended Constitution was neither submitted to the ECI nor to the speaker.

Read Also
Shiv Sena (UBT) Accuses Narwekar Of Falsehood Regarding Internal Elections, Shares 2018 National...
article-image

As Uddhav Thackeray could not make important decisions, such as disqualifying MLAs, without consulting the national executive, as mandated by the 1999 Constitution, Narwekar rejected the application for the disqualification of Shinde and his MLAs.

Heated dispute within Thackeray faction: Sources

Sources indicate that after Narwekar handed down the verdict on Wednesday evening, there was a heated dispute within the Thackeray group about why the 2018 Constitution was not registered with the ECI.

Read Also
'Speaker Narvekar Made BJP's Test Tube Baby Real Shiv Sena': UBT Mouthpiece 'Saamana' After Setback
article-image

It is reported that some leaders have directly raised questions about this with Uddhav Thackeray. Senior leaders, including Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Raut, and Subhash Desai, met Thackeray on Thursday to discuss this significant failure.

Shiv Sena (UBT) in talks with senior lawyers over SC appeal

Meanwhile, the party is in discussions with senior lawyers to finalise its appeal to the Supreme Court against Narwekar's order. The hope is that the apex court will reach a decision well before the elections are declared, ensuring that the appeal does not become ineffective.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport

Mumbai: DRI Nabs Thai Woman With Cocaine Worth ₹40 Cr From Airport

FPJ Exclusive: BMC Spent ₹23.31 Lakh On Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony VIP Lunch At Kharghar...

FPJ Exclusive: BMC Spent ₹23.31 Lakh On Maharashtra Bhushan Award Ceremony VIP Lunch At Kharghar...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Internal Strife Over Party's Failure To Submit Amended 2018...

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) Faces Internal Strife Over Party's Failure To Submit Amended 2018...

Anticipatory Bail Granted To Shiv Sena UBT Leader Hemant Palav In Case Over Objectionable Comment On...

Anticipatory Bail Granted To Shiv Sena UBT Leader Hemant Palav In Case Over Objectionable Comment On...

Mumbai: BMC To Construct ₹6 Cr FOB On New Link Road In Kandivali West

Mumbai: BMC To Construct ₹6 Cr FOB On New Link Road In Kandivali West