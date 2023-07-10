 Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Likely To Seek More Time To Reply To Disqualification Notices By Speaker
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Shiv Sena Likely To Seek More Time To Reply To Disqualification Notices By Speaker

Following a meeting among the MLAs from the Shinde camp to discuss the notices, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat stated that they are likely to seek an extension to file their responses.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
Eknath Shinde |

The Shiv Sena MLAs who received notices regarding disqualification pleas are expected to request more time to respond. The notices, sent by the Speaker of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, Adv. Rahul Narvekar, have asked the MLAs to provide their arguments and necessary documentary evidence regarding the disqualification plea within seven days of receiving the notice, in accordance with the Supreme Court judgment of May 11.

Last week, Narvekar had announced that the legislature secretariat had received the requested documents from the Election Commission of India, and the disqualification procedure could commence at any time. Accordingly, the notices were sent on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has once again approached the Supreme Court, seeking directives for the Assembly Speaker to expedite action on the disqualification petitions.

