Maharashtra: Shinde-Fadnavis government sets record by issuing 749 resolutions in a month

Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government to face floor test today

Even though it is a two man government comprising Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis since they took oath on June 30, it has set a new record of issuing 749 government resolutions. This is quite unusual and unprecedented as there is no cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation as CM alone enjoys all powers to sign necessary files and not DCM as the post does not has a constitutional validity. Incidentally, these government decisions are purely administrative in nature relating to filling up of deputation post, provisional seniority list, establishment of committees, purchase of drugs, drugs materials and disbursement of state share. On an average 25 government resolutions were issued daily.

Interestingly, on June 30 after the swearing in function, the state government had released 63 government resolutions of which 14 were by the general administration department, public health department (7), schools education and sports (6), soil and water conservation (6), revenue and forest (5), water resources (5) and rural development (4).

However, despite repeated demands from opposition the government has not issued a government resolution on a much needed relief package for the farmers and people affected by heavy rains and floods in various parts of Maharashtra.

Of the 749 government resolutions, a record 91 GRs have been issued by the public health department while only 2 GRs by the environment department which was earlier held by Aaditya Thackeray who had brought glamour to this low key department.

On July 12 a total of 70 government resolutions were issued on a single day of which 36 were by the department of water supply and sanitation which was held by a firebrand Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government who had joined the Shinde camp.

The department wise GRs issued so far included water supply and sanitation (83), school education and sports (50), revenue and forest (44), water resources (41), agriculture (35), tribal development (29), rural development (28), home (27), medical education (24), soil and water conservation (24), skill development (19) and urban development (19).