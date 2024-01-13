Maharashtra: Services Of Several Trains To Be Affected Due To Block Between Bhilad-Karambeli Section On Jan 16, 17; Check Details

Representative photo |

In order to carry out the work for strengthening of bridge approaches by Geo cells for bridge number 264 between Bhilad - Karambeli section, a block of 4.30 hours will be undertaken on 16th & 17th January, 2024. The block will be from 1 pm to 5.30 pm on Tuesday, 16th January, 2024 and from 09.00 am to 1.30 pm on Wednesday, 17th January, 2024. Due to this block, several trains will be rescheduled/ regulated/ cancelled & partially cancelled.

Rescheduling/regulation of trains:

1. Train No. 22195 Virangana Laxmibai – Bandra Terminus SF Express, journey commenced on 15th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 03.30hrs.

2. Train No. 20968 Porbander – Secunderabad SF Express, journey commencing on 16th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 03.00 hrs.

3. Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express, journey commencing on 15th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 03.00 hrs.

4. Train No. 14805 Yesvantpur – Barmer AC Express, journey commencing on 15th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 02.15 hrs.

5. Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath Express, journey commencing on 16th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 01.30 hrs and will also be regulated by 45 minutes enroute.

6. Train No. 12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express, journey commencing on 15th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 02.15 hrs.

7. Train No. 12965 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Superfast Express, journey commencing on 16th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 01.00 hr and will also be regulated by 30 minutes enroute.

8. Train No. 14708 Dadar – Bikaner Ranakpur Express, journey commencing on 16th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 01.00 hr and will also be regulated by 30 minutes enroute.

9. Train No. 12480 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Surya Nagri Express, journey commencing on 16th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 01.00 hr and will also be regulated by 30 minutes enroute.

10. Train No. 12263 Pune – H. Nizamuddin Duronto Express, journey commencing on 16th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 01.00 hr

11. Train No. 19055 Valsad – Jodhpur Express, journey commencing on 16th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 01.30 hrs.

12. Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbander Saurashtra Express, journey commencing on 17th January, 2024 will be rescheduled by 01.10 hrs

Regulation of trains on 16th January, 2024:

1. Train No. 12925 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express will be regulated by 2.15 hrs.

2. Train No. 12933 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will be regulated by 55 minutes

3. Train No. 19217 Bandra Terminus – Veraval Express will be regulated by 45 minutes

4. Train no. 12931 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Double Decker will be regulated by 40 minutes

5. Train No. 22474 Bandra Terminus – Bikaner Express will be regulated by 40 minutes

6. Train No. 22929 Dahanu Road – Vadodara Express will be regulated by 01.30 hrs.

7. Train No. 19577 Tiruneveli – Jamnagar Express will be regulated by 40 minutes.

8. Train No. 20484 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express will be regulated by 01.00 hr.

9. Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj SF Express will be regulated by 01.00 hr.

10. Train No. 82901 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Tejas Express will be regulated by 25 minutes.

11. Train No. 22935 Bandra Terminus – Palitana SF Express will be regulated by 35 minutes.

12. Train No. 12979 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Express will be regulated by 35 minutes.

13. Train No. 12909 Bandra Terminus – Hazrat Nizamuddin Garib Rath Express will be regulated by 30 minutes.

Cancellation/partial cancellation of trains on 16th January, 2024

1. Train No. 09143 Veraval – Valsad Special will remain fully cancelled

2. Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam Road will remain fully cancelled

3. Train No. 09153 Umargam Road – Valsad will remain fully cancelled

4. Train No. 22930 Vadodara – Dahanu Road Express will be run upto Vapi and will remain partially cancelled between Vapi & Dahanu Road.

5. Train No. 22929 Dahanu Road – Vadodara Express will run from Vapi and will remain partially cancelled between Dahanu Road & Vapi.

6. Train No. 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi Passenger will run upto Umargam and will remain partial cancelled between Umargam & Vapi.

7. Train No. 09144 Vapi – Virar Special will run from Umargam and will remain partial cancelled between Vapi & Umargam.

Partial cancellation of trains on 17th January, 2024

1. Train No. 09085 Borivali – Valsad Special will run upto Bhilad and will remain partially cancelled between Bhilad & Valsad.

2. Train No. 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi Special will run up to Sanjan and will remain partially cancelled between Sanjan & Vapi.

3. Train No. 09144 Vapi – Virar Special will run from Sanjan and will remain partially cancelled between Vapi & Sanjan.