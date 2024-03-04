Maharashtra: Seat-Sharing A Cliff-Hanger After Splits, Realignments In Mahayuti & MVA Alliances

The BJP-led Mahayuti and the opposition bloc Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are united in their belief that winnability is the only formula for seat-sharing in Maharashtra. The splits and realignments have made seat-sharing a herculean task with claims and counter-claims, leaders from the ruling and opposition parties said.

Claims and counter-claims

Ajit Pawar-led NCP said his party wants to contest 10 seats, including Baramati in Pune. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena wants to contest 22 seats. However, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule cleared that winning capacity of the candidate is the only criteria for seat sharing. Final decision will be taken in the Shinde-Fadnavis and Pawar meeting, Bawankule said.

Shiv Sena's excise minister Shambhuraj Desai, while addressing the media, said, “We had contested 22 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections under Shiv Sena on the symbol of bow and arrow and won 18 of them. Therefore, we are demanding 22 seats. We are ready to negotiate but the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Sanjay Shirsat, MLA of Shinde-led camp, said that there is a coordination committee in Mahayuti, discussion and final decision will be taken in the committee meeting. “But we are going to demand 22 seats,” he added.

NCP Ajit Pawar group MLA Dharmravbaba Atram said that his party needs at least 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, the MVA has agreed in-principle on seat adjustments and a final decision will be taken at the next round of talks on March 5 or 6. A Congress leader said there is unanimity on 30 seats between his party and the NCP (faction led by Sharad Pawar), while there are differences on five to six of the 18 seats won in 2019 by the then undivided Shiv Sena.

Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) put forward four proposals with a letter which had a list of 27 seats which the VBA wished to contest. MVA has decided to leave one seat for Raju Shetty's Swahimani Shetkari Sanghatna.