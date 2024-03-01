Maharashtra Opposition MVA Concludes Seat-Sharing: Uddhav Sena To Contest 20, Congress 18, Sharad Pawar's NCP Takes 10

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, has reportedly concluded negotiations regarding the distribution of Lok Sabha seats in the state. As per reports, the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, will contest 20 seats, the Congress 18, and the remaining 10 will be contested by the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar.

Sena, Cong to accommodate VBA and Swabhimani

Reports citing sources within the MVA indicate that smaller parties like the Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathan, led by Raju Shetti, will receive seats from their respective alliance partners. Additionally, if the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, led by Prakash Ambedkar, agrees, it could be allocated at least three seats from the quotas of the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Maharashtra holds 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest number after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats. Leaders from Congress such as Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Varsha Gaikwad, NCP leaders from the Sharad Pawar faction including Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, and Anil Deshmukh, and representatives from Shiv Sena including Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut, took part in the meeting. An official announcement regarding the allocation of seats will be forthcoming shortly.

Discussions on seat-sharing concluded: Awhad

On Thursday, the State Congress chief Nana Patole, senior party leader Balasaheb Thorat, and former CM Prithviraj Chavan held discussions with Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence to finalise the agreement. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad stated that discussions regarding the Lok Sabha elections have concluded, with no further meetings anticipated.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Comprehensive discussion took place on each of the 48 Lok Sabha seats,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut to PTI. "Winning is important, not who contests how many seats. Protection of democracy and the Constitution is our agenda, and Prakash Ambedkar holds the same view."

Previous LS elections result in Maharashtra

During the 2019 general elections, the BJP secured victory in 23 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, while its ally Shiv Sena (prior to their split) claimed 18 seats. The undivided NCP won four seats, while both Congress and AIMIM secured one seat each. Additionally, an independent candidate emerged victorious in one constituency.