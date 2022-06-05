Maharashtra: Schools to be opened with utmost care, state govt to soon issue SOP, says minister Varsha Gaikwad

'Detailed order will be issued soon': Minister Varsha Gaikwad after Maharashtra govt announces slashing of school fees by 15% | ANI Photo

Amid rapidly increasing COVID 19 positive cases, the Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Sunday made a major announcement that the schools will be opened for the new academic year with all precautions adding that the government will soon issue a detailed SOP so that the students will not be harmed. Schools in some parts of Maharashtra have already started while others will open on June 9, June 13 and June 15.

‘’Even though the COVID 19 cases are increasing, schools will be opened by taking due care. The government will soon take a decision whether to make the use of masks mandatory in schools. The government will come out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) on dos and don’ts during the functioning of the schools,’’ said Gaikwad.

Gaikwad’s statement came on a day when Maharashtra has reported 1494 new COVID 19 cases and the number of active patients surged at 6767. Besides, her statement is important especially after the union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked the state government to step up implementation of test, track, treat, vaccination. State public health secretary Pradeep Vyas asked the civic and district administration to increase the pace of COVID 19 vaccination as it reduces hospitalisation and potential deaths significantly and masking in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools is a must.

In a related development Mumbai Suburban District Guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray expressed concern over rising COVID 19 positive cases but clarified that there was no need to be scared about it. He appealed to the citizens to use masks in public places to protect themselves from the virus infection.

‘’As the COVID 19 cases are increasing it could be the fourth wave of the pandemic. However, there is no need to panic. It’s time to use the masks again to avoid virus infection,’’ said Aaditya.

ReplyReply allForward