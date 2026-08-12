Maharashtra: School Ceiling Plaster Collapses On Students In Solapur’s Babalad Village, 13 Injured - VIDEO |

A shocking incident has come to light from Maharashtra’s Solapur, where a portion of the ceiling plaster of a Zilla Parishad school in Babalad village, Akkalkot taluka, collapsed, leaving 13 students injured. Visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns over the safety of schoolchildren.

According to ABP News, the incident occurred on Monday afternoon during school hours. A portion of the school’s ceiling plaster suddenly collapsed onto the students, injuring several of them. The injured students were immediately provided first aid, and their condition is currently reported to be stable.

Students rescued after collapse

Following the incident, the school teacher and nearby residents rushed to the spot and helped rescue the students. Upon receiving information, district council officials arrived at the scene with an ambulance and shifted some of the injured children to a hospital. They were reportedly discharged after receiving first aid.

The school building is approximately 25 years old and is a Kannada-medium school run by the Solapur Zilla Parishad. It has classes from Class 1 to Class 7 and around 250 students.

Demand to demolish old building

Following the incident, Panchayat Samiti Chairman Sagar Kalyan Shetty demanded that the old school building be demolished and a new structure be constructed. The incident has also sparked concern among locals, with several questioning the safety standards of school buildings.

School slab collapses in Solapur, Maharashtra, injuring 13 students.



This is the state of schools where underprivileged kids study. You won’t see this happening in schools where politicians’ children study.



Are the lives of these kids any less valuable than those of… pic.twitter.com/DgamrbOT21 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 12, 2026

Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke condemned the incident in a post on X, formerly Twitter. He said, “This is the state of schools where underprivileged kids study. You won’t see this happening in schools where politicians’ children study. Are the lives of these kids any less valuable than those of politicians’ kids?”

No serious injuries reported

Fortunately, no casualties or serious injuries have been reported in the incident. Further details are awaited.

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