Gallery Slab Collapses At Nalasopara Apartment, All 55 Families Evacuated; No Injuries Reported | AI

Nalasopara: A portion of the gallery slab of Roshni Apartment in the Achole area of Nalasopara East collapsed on Friday. The gallery slabs on the first and second floors gave way after the slab from the second floor fell onto the first-floor structure.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Following the collapse, all residents were evacuated from the building as a precautionary measure. The building has 55 residential flats, all of which were occupied at the time of the incident.

Following the incident, personnel from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade and Achole Police reached the spot and began assessing the situation.

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