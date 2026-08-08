FDA Suspends Food Licence Of Navi Mumbai Punjab Grill Outlet Over Cockroach Infestation, Hygiene Violations |

Mumbai: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of a Punjab Grill outlet in Navi Mumbai after officials found cockroach infestation, unhygienic conditions, stagnant water and missing mandatory records, among other violations.

The action comes amid the FDA’s ongoing food-safety enforcement drive across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Subsequently, the suspension applies specifically to the Navi Mumbai outlet and does not affect the entire Punjab Grill chain. However, it is important to note that no official statements have been made by Punjab Grill management or the authorities following the matter.

FDA suspends Punjab Grill’s FSSAI licence in Navi Mumbai



The Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licence of a Punjab Grill outlet in Navi Mumbai following an inspection that reportedly found cockroach infestation, unhygienic conditions, stagnant water and missing mandatory… pic.twitter.com/Gb5t4oSlwj — Mumbai Heritage (@mumbaiheritage) August 8, 2026

FDA intensifies enforcement drive

Meanwhile, the FDA raids, being carried out under the direction of IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, who assumed charge as FDA Commissioner two months ago, have intensified across the state. The administration has launched several crackdowns on food outlets and institutions for alleged violations of food-safety regulations and failure to maintain hygiene standards, prioritising consumer health and safety.

According to the latest report, the FDA’s statewide food-safety drive has also ordered the closure of two IIT Bombay hostel messes for allegedly operating without mandatory food licences. It also issued a stop-business notice to Chathradharr Caterers at the MMRDA office in Bandra-Kurla Complex following complaints.

The reports further stated that on August 4 and 6, the FDA inspected nearly10 hotels, restaurants and canteens across Mumbai. During this the administration has suspended the licences of four food establishments, issued five stop-business notices and served one improvement notice for violations of food-safety and hygiene norms.

Crackdown on edible oil units

Subsequently, the administration has also launched a major crackdown on the illegal repacking and sale of edible oil in Maharashtra’s Beed district, seizing stock and other material worth Rs 1.94 crore from five establishments.

According to the initial findings, raids were conducted at five locations across Beed city which included Majalgaon and Wadvani, where officials seized 1,19,186 kg of edible oil allegedly being stored and repacked illegally.

The oil was reportedly of low quality and was being repacked in attractive packaging and sold under labels such as ‘Refined’ and ‘Ultra Refined’, eventually misleading consumers, into buying the product.

Five establishments sealed

Moreover,the FDA conducted raids at Swagat Oil Industries and Charkha Oil Mill in Beed, Jai Hanuman Traders in Wadvani, and Janvi Commercial and Vinayak Oil Mill in Majalgaon. Following the raids, the licences of all five establishments were suspended, and the units were sealed by the administration.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

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