Maharashtra: Satara Jail Officials Make Arrangements For Muslim Inmates Observing Ramzan Fasts

The Satara jail officials have made special arrangements for the Muslim inmates observing Ramzan fasts. The jail administration have arranged separate barracks for their morning and evening meals for the inmates and have also appointed independent staff and care is being taken to ensure that there are no issues in the fasting of the inmates for the entire month.

"As soon as the holy month of Ramadan begins, the community begins to fast, so do the prisoners in prisons. The jail administration has made arrangements to provide food to the inmates observing fasts before 5 am and after 6 pm to end the fast," said a jail official.

"The festivals of all religions whether Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian are respected and honored in the jail. The prison administration treats all the inmates in the prisons with the spirit of "All Religions Are Equal”, "India Is My Country and All Indians Are My Brothers”. Their sanctity is also maintained according to one's religion. While doing this, the security of the prison is taken care of on priority. Jail officers and staff keep a watchful eye round the clock to ensure festivals are planned and managed properly," said Jail Superintendent Shamkanth Shedge.

He added, "For the Muslim prisoners who observe the fasts of Ramadan, the Satara District Jail, have arranged separate barracks for their morning and evening meals. Independent staff has been appointed to ensure that there are no issues in the fasting of the inmates for the entire month."

To inspect all the preparations undertaken by the jail administration, the jail was visited by District Legal Services Authority, Satara, Judge and Secretary Tripti Jadhav and she appreciated the management done by the prison administration for the fasting of the Muslim prisoners.