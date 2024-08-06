Maharashtra: Sarpanch And 6 Others Arrested In Attempted Murder Of Builder In Karjat | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: In the investigations of attempt to murder of a builder in Karjat, Raigad Local Crime Branch (LCB) have found that the Sarpanch of Palasdari along with six other men from the village were the master mind behind it.

After the builder Anil Harishchandra Deshmukh was attacked on June 25, wherein his all four limbs have been fractured, he registered a case with Karjat police citing his suspicion against the sarpanch and six others identified as Prashant Suryakant Deshmukh, Gajanan Balaram Deshmukh, Yogesh Vasant Deshmukh, Vivek Vishwanath Deshmukh, Shriram Balaram Deshmukh and Sachin Gajanan Deshmukh. Karjat police arrested Yogesh while all other men approached Panvel Sessions court for anticipatory bail.

The police were unable to get any clues if they had assaulted the victim. That is when the main accused Sarpanch Jayendra Deshmukh got five fake accused ready to confess the crime.

According to police the fake men were promised money and job if they confessed the crime. The five men in their early twenties, approached Karjat police and surrendered confessing that they committed the crime but, in the interrogation, and investigation, the men finally confessed that they were made to say this by the sarpanch.

The case was then transferred to LCB by Raigad Superintendent of Police. With the help of the informants and call data records and other technical evidence, police inspector Balasaheb Khade from LCB and his team traced the assaulters to Kalyan and nabbed Shubham Rajendra Kangane (26) and Nandesh Milind Khatate (22). The duo confessed that there were three more men with them, identified as Rajesh Singh, Nitesh Singh and Bunty Kamble who are at large as of now.

The arrested two who are in police custody currently, confessed that they had attacked Harischandra on the directions of the sarpanch and Prashant. “The seven accused mentioned in the FIR as well as the victim all belong to the same family and have several property disputes. All of them are into property dealings. The victim is currently building a building in one of the plots and the accused men knew the routine travel way of the victim and hence planned to give a contract to the Kalyan men for attacking him. It is yet not clear if the contract was for killing or just for assaulting. We are investigating further,” Khade said.

Harischandra was attacked while he was travelling from Nangurle to Bhilwade village for his daily site visit. While he was in his car, he was stopped by five men in another car who had covered their face and attacked him with rods.