Maharashtra: Samruddhi Mahamarg Gets Nearly 4,000 AI Cameras As ₹1,700-Crore ITMS Project Gains Pace

AI-enabled surveillance is being expanded across the expressway to strengthen traffic enforcement and commuter safety | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 9, 2026: The installation of nearly 4,000 artificial intelligence-enabled cameras has commenced along the Samruddhi Mahamarg as Maharashtra steps up implementation of its Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) on the state’s longest access-controlled expressway.

The cameras are designed to automatically identify 17 categories of traffic violations, including overspeeding, use of mobile phones while driving, unauthorised parking, overloading, failure to wear seat belts and violations of lane discipline.

The ITMS is estimated to cost around Rs 1,700 crore, with approximately Rs 450 crore having so far been allocated by the state government, according to sources. The project is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

A senior MSRDC official said that the project has now entered the camera installation phase after work on laying optical fibre and electrical cables and installing gantries progressed for more than a year.

“The camera installation has now started,” the official said, adding that the work is being undertaken in phases along the expressway.

Camera Installation In Phases

According to the official, the installation is being taken up linearly in 250-km stretches, beginning from the Nagpur end of the expressway. The first 250-km section is expected to be completed within the next two months, following which work will move to the subsequent stretch.

The official said the project has been accorded high priority by the state government and MSRDC is pushing its implementation on a “war-footing” basis to ensure that the system becomes operational at the earliest.

ITMS To Improve Road Safety

The ITMS is envisaged as a technology-driven mechanism to improve road safety, strengthen enforcement and provide quicker assistance during accidents and emergencies. The AI-enabled surveillance system will be capable of detecting multiple violations without relying entirely on manual monitoring.

The system is also expected to support incident management and improve traffic monitoring along the expressway. The broader objective is to enhance commuter safety, facilitate timely emergency response, enforce traffic regulations and improve toll-related operations with greater automation.

Security Concerns Add Urgency

The installation of surveillance infrastructure has gained further momentum amid concerns over security following a couple of robbery incidents reported at certain locations along the expressway, sources said.

The expanded camera network is expected to provide authorities with better visibility of activities along the highway and assist in monitoring vulnerable stretches.

The ITMS project was awarded in July 2024 to a consortium of NCC Ltd and work has been delayed. But now the project is expected to be completed at the earliest.

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Traffic Management Centres

The planned system will be monitored through a network of traffic management centres. This includes an Integrated Traffic Management Centre at Amne in Thane, seven Regional Traffic Management Centres located at roughly 100-km intervals and two Tunnel Traffic Management Centres.

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