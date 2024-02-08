Maharashtra Resident Doctors End Strike As Dy CM Ajit Pawar Assures Stipend Hike & Prompt Hostel Repairs

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctor (MARD) called off their strike on Wednesday after Deputy Chief minister and Finance Minister Ajit Dada Pawar assured them to increase their stipend by Rs 10,000 and that will also be given on a fixed date of every month.

High level officers meeting in Mantralaya



A high level officers meeting was organised in Mantralaya wherein Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Principal Secretary of Planning department Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary of Medical education department Dinesh Waghmare, Medical Education and director of Medical research Directorate, Dr Dilip Mhaiskar and office bearers of Central MARD were present during the meeting.

Pawar was informed about dilapidated conditions of Doctor's hostels. Pawar said that there is a need to repair the Doctor's hostel. Therefore, PWD department should immediately undertake repairing of the hostels. construction of hostels in different districts should be sped up. Pawar also informed MARD representatives that while giving permissions for the new medical college, permissions were also given for construction of the hostel. Therefore, new colleges will have facilities of hostels from day one.

A fund has been sanctioned for repair of hostels PWD should give priority to this work. Pawar also warned he will not tolerate any negligence and review of work will also be taken once the budgetary assembly session gets over.

Pawar also issued directions to give rent to the student doctors during the repairing work so they can stay on rent near by the college.

Read Also MUHS-MARD Discuss Mental Wellness Among Resident Doctors In State

Resident Doctors with government Medical College hospitals across Maharashtra had announced indefinite strike from February 07 starting from 5 pm in the evening. Prolonged non payments of stipends, irregular disbursement of Stipends, and overall mistreatments to Doctors.

"If the government fails to execute its promises in the next 10 days then we, the Central MARD will be left with no option but to go on an all out pan Maharashtra indefinite strike."