MUHS-MARD Discuss Mental Wellness Among Resident Doctors In State | Special arrangement

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS), Nashik held a town hall meeting on Sunday with the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to address the mental health concerns of resident doctors in the state. The meeting was attended by the Vice Chancellor (VC) of MUHS, Dr Madhuri Kanitkar, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Dr Dilip Maisekar, President of Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA), Dr Sameer Golawar and representatives of MARD.

The MARD has been vocal about mental health related issues lately. In this process the former HOD of the Dermatology department at the JJ Hospital in Mumbai was transferred on December 28th after the resident doctors of the department accused him of mentally torturing them.

3M Program for Mental health wellbeing

Dr. Abhijit Helge, President, Central MARD said that in the meeting there were certain issues discussed related to mental wellness and academics of the resident doctors. “A program named 3M will be formed for the Mental health wellbeing where residents will be encouraged to explore other talents of theirs.”

The association is hopeful that the activities at scientific and arts clubs will act as a stress buster for the residents. To tackle mental health related issues MARD will be working with team Code Blue who are experts in this field.

While talking to the Free Press Journal (FPJ), Lt. General (Retd.) Dr. Madhuri Kanitkar, Vice-chancellor of MUHS said that during the meeting state level conference was proposed wherein Resident doctors across the state can participate for academic and cultural excellence.

Ways to improve resilience among residents

The VC further said that at the town hall meeting, queries regarding the new PG medical education regulations were also resolved. Dr. Kanitkar also mentioned that ease of completing thesis and ways to improve resilience among residents were other points discussed during the meeting. “More interactions and social forums to help destress residents needs to be created by residents themselves with help of experts and MUHS will provide full support”, added the army veteran.

President of MSMTA

To ensure JJ-like skirmishes don't happen again and a healthy relationship is maintained between the residents and the HODs, the President of the Maharashtra State Medical Teachers Association (MSMTA), Dr. Golawar suggested that MARD will hold interactions with the MSMTA at college and state level to counter any ongoing issues.

The PG residents in this matter suggested rotation of HODs among the available professors of the department to which the Director of DMER, Dr. Dileep Mhaisekar said that the matter will be looked into.