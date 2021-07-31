Maharashtra reports first case of Zika Virus, 50-year-old woman infected

Maharashtra on Saturday reported first case of Zika Virus. A 50-year-old woman patient was found in Purandar tehsil in Pune district. "The patient is doing fine," informed the Maharashtra Health Department.

Based on suspicion, five samples had been sent for testing, out of which one was found positive for Zika.

The State quick response team visited the area on Saturday as several fever cases were reported this month. The team spoke to locals about the necessary precautions. It has also put in place a stringent protocol to tackle it.

Three cases of chikungunya have also been detected in the area.