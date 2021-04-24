Maharashtra reports 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, 676 deaths on April 24

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths. In the past few days, the state has reported a spike in deaths amid shortage of beds and oxygen.

On Saturday, 63,818 patients were discharged taking the total recovery count to 34,68,610. The recovery rate in the state is 82.02%. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.51%. As on today, there are 6,94,480 active cases in the state.

Out of 2,54,60,008 laboratory samples 42,28,836 have been tested positive (16.61%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 41,87,675 people are in home quarantine and 29,246 people are in institutional quarantine.