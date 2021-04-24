Maharashtra reports 67,160 new COVID-19 cases, 676 deaths on April 24

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 67,160 new COVID-19 cases and 676 deaths. In the past few days, the state has reported a spike in deaths amid shortage of beds and oxygen.
On Saturday, 63,818 patients were discharged taking the total recovery count to 34,68,610. The recovery rate in the state is 82.02%. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.51%. As on today, there are 6,94,480 active cases in the state.
Out of 2,54,60,008 laboratory samples 42,28,836 have been tested positive (16.61%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 41,87,675 people are in home quarantine and 29,246 people are in institutional quarantine.
Mumbai on Friday reported 5,888 fresh COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths, as per a report by BMC's health department.
As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 71 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 12,719. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 6,22,109 COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday saw its highest ever single-day spike of 7,999 COVID-19 cases that raised the tally of infections to 3,66,417, an official said.
The district also reported 82 casualties that took the toll to 6,849, the official said.
With the addition of 6,264 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries rose to 2,84,566, leaving the district with 75,002 active cases, he said.
Raigad district has recorded 1,487 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 32 more fatalities, an official said on Saturday.
With the latest cases and casualties recorded on Friday, the tally of infections reached 97,613, while the toll rose to 2,060, the official said.
As many as 25,300 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the number of tests conducted in the district 21,33,696, the official said.