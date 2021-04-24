COVID-19: Over 1.40 crore vaccinated in Maharashtra so far

In the ongoing vaccination drive, nearly 1,40,00,242 crore people have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far till April 24.
According to data released by the state government, 3,03,399 people were vaccinated on Friday, which included 31,447 health care workers took their dose and 10,414 frontline workers were administered the dose.
The state government revealed that 1,26,901 people above 45 years of age received their COVID-19 on Friday.
Maharashtra on Friday reported 66,836 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 41,61,676, while 773 more patients succumbed to the infection. The new fatalities pushed the statewide toll to 63,252.
Also, 74,045 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 34,04,792. With this, Maharashtra's active cases increased to 6,91,851.
