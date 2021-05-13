Maharashtra registers slight drop in COVID-19 cases, 42,582 test positive; 850 die, 54,535 recover

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded a slight drop in COVID-19 cases. After 46,781 tested positive of Wednesday, 42,582 fresh cases were reported on Thursday. Besides, 850 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 78857. The total number of active cases in the state is 5,33,294.

54,535 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 46,54,731. The recovery rate in the state stands at 88.34%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.5%.

Currently, 35,02,630 people are in home quarantine and 28,847 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 5953 new cases on Thursday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 6506 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12,619 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 4467 new cases, Aurangabad circle 1870, Latur circle 2459, Akola circle 4056, and Nagpur circle recorded 4652 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state-wide restrictions that were put in place by the Maharashtra government to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection will continue till June 1.

As per the order, any person entering the state will have to carry a negative RT-PCR report issued up to 48 hours prior to their entry.

Milk collection, transport and processing may be allowed without restrictions though its retail sale will only be allowed subject to restrictions imposed on shops dealing with essential items or through home delivery, the order said.

The order further stated that personnel engaged in airport and port services and needed for the movement of cargo-related to medicines or equipment needed for COVID-19 management will be allowed to travel in local and metro services.