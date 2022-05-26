e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra records uptick in Covid-19 infections with more than 500 cases

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Photo by Bhushan Koyande

Maharashtra on Thursday, May 26, recorded 511 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2361. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,47,858.

324 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,34,110. The recovery rate in the state is 98.19%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 431 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 50 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 9 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 3 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 3 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 7 fresh cases.

