Maharashtra records massive COVID-19 spike: 26,538 new cases reported, 144 of Omicron variant

More than 20,000 covid cases have been recorded across Maharashtra on Wednesday, with 26,538 new infections and eight covid deaths being reported in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 67,57,032, with 1,41,581 fatalities till now. Meanwhile, the city recorded covid cases in five digits for the fourth time since the pandemic, with 15,166 corona cases being recorded on Wednesday, which is the highest single-day cases in Mumbai since pandemic started when Mumbai had logged the highest ever 11,163 COVID-19 cases on April 4. The total number of cases has now surged to 8,33,628 cases, 16,384 fatalities till now.

However, out of 15,166 new cases, a total of which 13,195 (87 per cent) patients are asymptomatic and only 1,218 patients have been admitted, while just 80 are on oxygen support. Moreover, 5,104 of 35,487 hospital beds, around 14.4 per cent of the total hospital beds available in the city.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary for health said as per the projections prepared by the state health department, they are expecting active cases may breach 2,00,000 by the third week of January, and 3,00,000 by the first week of February.

“We are likely to cross two lakh (0.2 million) active cases by the third week of this month and by the first of February the active cases are likely to cross three lakh (0.3 million) in the state. But we can’t say one lakh (0.1 million) will be reported during the peak as it is too early to predict because only Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur are showing an increase in cases but other districts are silent. It will also create unnecessary panic,” Vyas said.

The state also reported 144 cases of the Omicron variant of concern (VOC) on Monday. Of them, 100 are from Mumbai, 11 from Nagpur, seven each from Thane and Pune, six from Pimpri Chinchwad, five from Kolhapur, two each Amravati , Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi Nizampur and one each from Panvel & Osmanabad.

The total number of Omicron cases recorded in the state now stand at 797, of which 330 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

“Omicron is much more transmissible than Delta. In eight days, it has crossed 12,000 daily cases from around 1,500 cases which shows it spread much faster than the old variants and thus by the third week, the state will have over 0.15 million active cases. By February, a peak in daily cases will start which will go up to one million cases a day,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

Senior health experts from the covid-19 task force said the third wave will be predominantly by Omicron as it has already replaced 90 per cent of Delta variant cases in the state, thus the number of patients who require hospitalisation is very low at the moment. “The bed occupancy is very less as more than 90% beds are vacant. Hardly any Omicron infected patient needs oxygen and ventilator patients are also extremely few. Most of them who are on ventilators were infected by the Delta variant. We are hoping hospitals should not be overwhelmed by a large number of patients,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member, Maharashtra Covid-19 Task Force.

