Maharashtra records 974 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, second-highest toll since pandemic outbreak; 34,389 new cases

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 974 COVID-19 deaths in single day. This is the second-highest single-day toll since the pandemic outbreak. The highest (985) was registered on April 28. Meanwhile, the death toll in the state has now reached 81,486.

Besides, the new COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state. 34,389 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,68,109.

59,318 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 48,26,371. The recovery rate in the state stands at 89.74%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.52%.