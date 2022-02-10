Maharashtra records 6,248 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths, 18,942 recoveries; 121 new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Thursday, February 10, recorded 6,248 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 70,150. Besides, 45 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,292.

18,942 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,12,233. The recovery rate in the state is 97.22%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently, 5,53,175 people are in home quarantine and 2,386 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 892 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 811 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1951 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 310 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 445 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 218 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 579 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 1042 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 121 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Of these, 84 have been reported by National Environmental Engineering Research Institute and 37 have been reported by B J Medical College.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:56 PM IST