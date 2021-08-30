Maharashtra records 3,741 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths; govt mulls night curfew ahead of festive season

Maharashtra on Monday, August 30, recorded 3,741 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 51,834. Besides, 52 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,37,209.

4,696 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 62,68,112. The recovery rate in the state rose to 97.02%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

Currently, 2,88,489 people are in home quarantine and 2,299 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 650 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 888 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 1512 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 521 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 27 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 113 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 21 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 9 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, days after the Centre’s advisory to Maharashtra for the imposition of additional curbs ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival due to the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government was mulling a night curfew. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would take a decision in this regard, Tope said.

“In view of the upcoming festivals in the state, care needs to be taken to avoid virus spread. The Centre’s suggestion will be implemented. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final decision in this regard,” he added.

