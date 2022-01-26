Maharashtra records 35,756 new COVID-19 cases, 79 deaths, 39,857 recoveries; no new Omicron cases

Maharashtra on Wednesday, January 26, recorded 35,756 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 2,98,733. Besides, 79 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,42,316.

39,857 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 71,60,293. The recovery rate in the state is 94.15%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

Currently, 15,47,643 people are in home quarantine and 3,298 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 4830 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 4572 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 12986 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 1676 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 1801 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1793 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 1683 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 6415 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, no new case of the Omicron variant was reported today.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 08:31 PM IST