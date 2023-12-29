Maharashtra Records 2nd Consecutive COVID-19 Death In Nashik, Highest Daily Spike In Cases In 3 To 4 Months

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported a Covid death, this time in Nashik. The state also recorded 117 new cases in 24 hours, which is the highest reported in the last three to four months.

Of the total Covid cases, Mumbai reported 25, followed by Pune circle (28), Thane Municipal Corporation (13), Navi Mumbai (12), Nagpur (10), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (8), Kolhapur (6), Latur (5), three each from Kalyan Dombivali and Panvel, Raigad (2) and one each from Nashik and Akola.

Citizens need to take extra care: Tanaji Sawant

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the state Covid task force was concluded on Thursday under the supervision of state health minister Tanaji Sawant, who said that citizens need to be alert and take extra care instead of panicking due to the new variant (JN.1) which is not dangerous but has high transmissibility.

"Next 10-15 days are crucial"

Sawant said, “We need to increase surveillance and testing, considering the virulence of the new variant. Moreover, the next 10-15 days are important with respect to New Year as citizens will be visiting tourist and religious places for which vigilance is important.”

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, the chairman of the task force, said that there is no way that the new variant will pose a big threat. He, however, advised senior citizens and patients with serious illnesses to take extreme care. “We are ready with all healthcare facilities. A drug manual will be maintained for uniformity in treatment. We will also issue necessary guidelines soon,” he said.