 Maharashtra Records 2nd Consecutive COVID-19 Death In Nashik, Highest Daily Spike In Cases In 3 To 4 Months
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Records 2nd Consecutive COVID-19 Death In Nashik, Highest Daily Spike In Cases In 3 To 4 Months

Maharashtra Records 2nd Consecutive COVID-19 Death In Nashik, Highest Daily Spike In Cases In 3 To 4 Months

Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, who said that citizens need to be alert and take extra care instead of panicking due to the new variant (JN.1) which is not dangerous but has high transmissibility.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra reported a Covid death, this time in Nashik. The state also recorded 117 new cases in 24 hours, which is the highest reported in the last three to four months.

Of the total Covid cases, Mumbai reported 25, followed by Pune circle (28), Thane Municipal Corporation (13), Navi Mumbai (12), Nagpur (10), Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (8), Kolhapur (6), Latur (5), three each from Kalyan Dombivali and Panvel, Raigad (2) and one each from Nashik and Akola.

Citizens need to take extra care: Tanaji Sawant

Meanwhile, the first meeting of the state Covid task force was concluded on Thursday under the supervision of state health minister Tanaji Sawant, who said that citizens need to be alert and take extra care instead of panicking due to the new variant (JN.1) which is not dangerous but has high transmissibility.

Read Also
Maharashtra Reports 11 New COVID Cases In 24 Hours, Majority In Mumbai; Health Officials Cite...
article-image

"Next 10-15 days are crucial"

Sawant said, “We need to increase surveillance and testing, considering the virulence of the new variant. Moreover, the next 10-15 days are important with respect to New Year as citizens will be visiting tourist and religious places for which vigilance is important.”

Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, the chairman of the task force, said that there is no way that the new variant will pose a big threat. He, however, advised senior citizens and patients with serious illnesses to take extreme care. “We are ready with all healthcare facilities. A drug manual will be maintained for uniformity in treatment. We will also issue necessary guidelines soon,” he said.

Read Also
Mumbai Records 18 Of 35 COVID Cases In Maharashtra; JN.1 Variant Raises Testing Challenges
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Records 2nd Consecutive COVID-19 Death In Nashik, Highest Daily Spike In Cases In 3 To 4...

Maharashtra Records 2nd Consecutive COVID-19 Death In Nashik, Highest Daily Spike In Cases In 3 To 4...

DIY Kit For Lone-Wolf Attacks At The Centre Of Maharashtra ISIS Module

DIY Kit For Lone-Wolf Attacks At The Centre Of Maharashtra ISIS Module

Navi Mumbai: Smuggled Cigarettes Worth ₹5.7 Crore Seized By DRI At Nhava Sheva

Navi Mumbai: Smuggled Cigarettes Worth ₹5.7 Crore Seized By DRI At Nhava Sheva

Mumbai News: Kenyan Woman Held With Drugs Worth ₹14.90 Crore At Airport

Mumbai News: Kenyan Woman Held With Drugs Worth ₹14.90 Crore At Airport

Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena's Bid For 23 Lok Sabha Seats Sparks Clash With Congress

Maharashtra: Uddhav Sena's Bid For 23 Lok Sabha Seats Sparks Clash With Congress