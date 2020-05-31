Maharashtra records 2940 cases in one day

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,940 new coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases in the state to 65,168.

Meanwhile, 99 patients succumbed to the disease during the day taking the overall count of fatalities to 2,197, stated the state health department report.This the second time in a week that the state's single-day count ended up 2940. Out of the total 65,168 cases, 38,442 are from Mumbai alone.

On the other hand, 1,084 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients in Maharashtra to 28,081. The city too witnessed 356 new recoveries on Saturday. Out of 99 COVID-19-related deaths, 54 were reported from Mumbai alone.

However, 40 of the 99 deaths took place in the last two days while the rest occurred between May 6 to 27 but were reported late, the report issued by the state health department stated.

Meanwhile, 1510 new cases were reported in Mumbai taking the tally 38,442 including 1227.Tota 4,33,557 people have been tested so far across the state. There are 3,169 containment zones, 5,51,660 people are in-home quarantine and 72,681 are in institutional quarantine.

The doubling rate of covid 19 cases as on May 30 is 17.5 days, better than 11.3 days that was last week, official, from the state health department said. The state’s recovery rate is 43.07 % while the mortality rate is 3.37 per cent.The worst-affected Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) which includes Mumbai, Thane, Navi-Mumbai areas together accounts for 49,575 cases and 1,478 deaths.

The BMC has reduced its containment zones from 2,800 to 669, by excluding sealed buildings and chawls, which will be managed by the respective housing society.

Moreover, ICMR's survey for tracking the trend of Coronavirus spread has begun in 10 hotspots in the city. Mumbai tops the list of 13 worst-hit COVID cities identified by the Centre.

Meanwhile, second-worst affected region Pune has reported 6,583 cases and 300 deaths, Solapur city 826 cases and 66 deaths, Aurangabad city 1,425 cases and 64 deaths, Malegaon city 747 cases and 52 deaths.