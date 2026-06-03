Maharashtra: Rebel Candidates Deepen Crisis For Mahayuti & MVA Ahead Of MLC Polls | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Internal dissent and rebel candidates have emerged as a major challenge for both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections scheduled for June 18.



With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending on June 4, leaders from both camps have intensified efforts to persuade disgruntled aspirants to step aside and support official candidates. While the Mahayuti is battling rebellion in several constituencies, the MVA has suffered additional setbacks due to candidate withdrawals and rejection of nomination papers.



Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan appealed to party workers and local body representatives to back the alliance's official nominees, asserting that candidate selection was based on winnability. He expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would emerge victorious despite discontent among some aspirants.

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The ruling alliance is contesting all 17 seats, with the BJP fielding candidates on 11 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on four, and the NCP on two. The opposition MVA has allocated eight seats to Congress, six to Shiv Sena (UBT) and three to NCP (SP).



Rebel candidates have surfaced in several constituencies, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna, Amravati, Bhandara-Gondia, Yavatmal and parts of Vidarbha and Konkan. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna, Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar's son Sameer Sattar entered the fray as a rebel after the seat went to the BJP. Similar instances of rebellion have been reported from Amravati and Yavatmal, where leaders from alliance partners have filed nominations against official candidates.

NCP state president Sunil Tatkare said clear instructions had been issued to rebels and expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would secure all 17 seats.





The MVA, meanwhile, faces a difficult electoral battle after Congress candidate Sahebrao Kamble withdrew from the Yavatmal constituency citing inadequate support, while another Congress nominee, Aditya Fattepurkar, saw his nomination rejected in Solapur.



A total of 39 candidates, including industrialist Arun Lakhani, remain in the fray for elections to 16 Legislative Council seats from local authorities' constituencies and one bypoll in Nagpur. The elections will be held on June 18, with counting scheduled for June 22.

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