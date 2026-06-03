Maharashtra Govt Directs Officials To Expedite 100-Bed Sub-District Hospital At Patan In Satara District, Project Cost ₹27 Crore | X - @abitkar_prakash

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has directed officials to expedite the construction of a 100-bed sub-district hospital at Patan in Satara district, a project expected to significantly improve healthcare access for residents of the region's remote and hilly areas.

Existing 30-bed rural hospital to be upgraded to 100-bed facility

The project came under review at a meeting chaired by Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar, who reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure in rural Maharashtra. Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai, senior health department officials and district-level officers participated in the review.

The proposed facility is being developed by upgrading the existing 30-bed rural hospital into a full-fledged 100-bed sub-district hospital. The project has received administrative approval of ₹27.18 crore and technical sanction of ₹23.42 crore.

Hospital to offer surgery, ICU, dialysis and burns ward

According to officials, the hospital is expected to offer a range of modern medical services that are currently unavailable in the area. These include specialist outpatient departments, surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology, X-ray and sonography facilities. The new complex will also house an operation theatre, labour room, casualty ward, antenatal and postnatal wards, medical and surgical wards, intensive care unit (ICU), dialysis unit and a dedicated burns ward.

The project was formally launched in September 2023, and after an extension of timelines, the revised completion target has been set for September 2027. Officials informed the meeting that the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) work for the OPD building has been completed and around 10 per cent of the overall construction work has been finished. Approximately ₹1.85 crore has been spent so far.

RCC work for OPD building completed, 10 per cent overall progress

Abitkar directed officials to accelerate construction, ensure the availability of adequate manpower and prevent any disruption to healthcare services during the transition period. He stressed that timely completion of the project would be crucial in improving medical care for thousands of residents in Patan and adjoining areas.

Speaking at the meeting, Desai said access to quality healthcare remains a priority for the government, particularly in geographically challenging regions such as western Satara. He assured that there would be no shortage of funds or administrative support for the project and called for close coordination among departments to ensure timely completion.

Once operational, the hospital is expected to reduce the dependence of patients on larger medical centres outside the region and provide advanced healthcare services closer to home for thousands of residents across Patan taluka and neighbouring areas.

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