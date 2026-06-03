Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Achieves Third Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough In Maharashtra's Palghar District | File Pic

The Mumbai–Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project has achieved another major milestone with the breakthrough of its third mountain tunnel in Maharashtra. The 417-metre-long tunnel at Ambesari village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district was successfully excavated, marking rapid progress in one of the most challenging sections of India’s first high-speed rail corridor.

Tunnel width 14.4 metres to accommodate both up and down tracks

The tunnel, measuring 14.4 metres in width, is designed to accommodate both up and down tracks of the Bullet Train. Excavation was carried out using the controlled drilling and blasting method from both ends. Project authorities deployed advanced monitoring systems and geotechnical instruments throughout the work to ensure safety and structural stability. Real-time monitoring through surface settlement points, strain gauges, seismographs and 3D targets helped track tunnel behaviour, vibrations and the impact on nearby structures.

Officials said worker safety remained a key focus during construction. Proper ventilation, fire safety arrangements, controlled access and continuous geotechnical monitoring were maintained inside the tunnel during excavation.

Three mountain tunnels completed in Maharashtra within five months

With this breakthrough, three mountain tunnels have been completed in Maharashtra within the last five months. Earlier, the 1.5-km-long MT-05 tunnel achieved breakthrough in January 2026, followed by the 454-metre MT-06 tunnel in February. The latest breakthrough also means that all three mountain tunnels located between the Boisar and Vapi Bullet Train stations have now been successfully excavated.

Of the eight mountain tunnels planned for the project, seven are located in Palghar district and one in Gujarat’s Valsad district. While MT-04 has reached nearly 60 per cent progress and MT-03 has crossed 80 per cent excavation, work on MT-02 and MT-01 is progressing steadily. The achievement is significant as the Boisar–Vapi stretch passes through an important industrial belt spanning Maharashtra and Gujarat.

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