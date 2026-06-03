Maharashtra Govt Announces Special Package For Marginalised Pardhi Community To Address Land, Education And Housing Issues |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced plans to address long-pending issues affecting the Pardhi community, with Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ashok Uike stating that a special package is being prepared to improve the social, educational and economic conditions of one of the state's most marginalized tribal groups.

Community faces challenges in accessing basic rights and benefits

The assurance came during a meeting with representatives of the Adivasi Pardhi Mahasangh at Mantralaya, where several concerns relating to land, housing, education, caste certificates, rehabilitation and access to welfare schemes were discussed.

Uike said the government is committed to ensuring the overall development of the Pardhi community, which continues to face significant challenges in accessing basic rights and government benefits. He acknowledged that many families struggle to secure land for cultivation, housing assistance, educational opportunities and official documentation required to avail themselves of welfare schemes.

Dedicated development package with earmarked funds approved

The minister said special efforts would be made to provide agricultural land to eligible families, facilitate access to housing schemes and improve educational opportunities for Pardhi students. Measures are also being planned to make admission to government hostels easier and to ensure better implementation of welfare programmes targeted at tribal communities.

In a significant announcement, Uike said the government has decided to introduce a dedicated development package for the Pardhi community and has earmarked funds for the initiative. The package is expected to focus on addressing key socio-economic challenges faced by the community and improving its access to government services.

Tribal department to coordinate with multiple agencies

The minister also assured that issues such as caste certificate verification, forest rights claims, rehabilitation, housing and allegations of false criminal cases against members of the community would be pursued with the concerned departments. He said the Tribal Development Department would coordinate with various government agencies to expedite solutions to these pending matters.

Officials present at the meeting discussed the need for a coordinated approach to improve the living conditions of Pardhi families and ensure that government welfare schemes reach intended beneficiaries.

Emphasising the government's commitment to inclusive development, Uike said bringing the Pardhi community into the mainstream of development remains a priority. He added that a dedicated action plan would be prepared to ensure effective implementation of schemes and the timely utilisation of funds aimed at improving the community's quality of life.

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