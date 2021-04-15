Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal provides relief to homebuyers, directs builder to register sale agreement

The Maharashtra Real Estate Appellate Tribunal has provided major relief to a homebuyer named Amit Gharat who invested in a project of Siddhitech Developers Pvt. Ltd. The tribunal coram of Indira Jain and S. S. Sandhu in its April 9 passed judgement has directed the builder to register sale agreement and dismissed his contentions that the aggrieved homebuyer is not a bonafide 'allottee' in his project.



The case is about the homebuyer who had sought relief over delay in possession of booked flat in the developer's project 'Siddhi Samarpan,' at Borivali. The homebuyer had paid sum of Rs 60 lakh towards partconsideration. The dispute was amicably settled between on agreement that repayment of Rs 1.11 crore will be made. An MoU was signed between both stating that failing the repayment the said builder will provide a flat in another project 'Siddhi Yog' situated at Mahim, after paying the difference of consideration amount to the homebuyer. However, no sale agreement was signed.