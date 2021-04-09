Mumbai: Developers booked for cheating homebuyer and violating MahaRERA orders

Vile Parle Police booked two developers acting on a complaint of a homebuyer who has been duped on the pretext of getting the possession of his booked flat. The complainant had given a demand draft of Rs 95 lakh to book the flat, but the developers have not handed over the flat to him. The MahaRERA orders stated that the developers should pay Rs 1 lakh per month for delaying possession. And, they are yet to pay a total of Rs 18 lakh as penalty.

According to the police, the complainant said, in a statement, that he had booked flat 1101 in a Vile Parle building and had paid Rs 95 lakhs as the booking amount. Even after repeated reminders to give the possession of the flat, the developers kept delaying it and the matter ended up in the MahaRERA court. The MahaRERA court had ordered the developers to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh to the complainant until the possession is given, which the developers allegedly failed to.

Acting on this information, the complainant approached the police and lodged a complaint of cheating, forgery and common intention against them. After valid points were observed in the complaint letter, a case was lodged against them on April 7 for violating the MahaRERA orders by not paying a total of Rs 18 lakh as penalty, as directed, for not giving the possession of the flat.